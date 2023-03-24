Snow Showers With a High Near 33

Weather Story

The never ending winter will continue today with snow in the west spreading East of the Divide late today and continuing on and off into the weekend. Below normal temperatures will continue into next week.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Snow showers, mainly after 2pm. High near 33. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tonight

A chance of snow showers before 7pm, then a chance of snow showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a southwest wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday

A chance of snow showers before 7pm, then a chance of snow showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a southwest wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. West wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Wednesday

A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Thursday

A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 36.