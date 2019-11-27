Weather Story

A series of weather systems will move across Wyoming over the next several days. Today and Thanksgiving day will see snow, mainly in the west and south, with Friday and Saturday seeing significant snow across the entire state.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

A 20 percent chance of snow before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Thanksgiving

Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night



A 30 percent chance of snow. Increasing clouds, with a low around 27. Southeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday

Snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a southeast wind 13 to 15 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Friday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 23. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 3.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 22.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 29.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.