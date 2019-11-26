Snow with a High Near 21

Weather Story

Snow, fog, and areas of blowing snow across the Cowboy State will diminish through this afternoon. Heaviest amounts continue to be across southern Wyoming, especially along the I-80 corridor. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect.

Detailed Forecast

Today

A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly before 5pm. Patchy blowing snow before 9am. Patchy fog between 9am and 11am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as zero. Blustery, with a north northeast wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight

Increasing clouds, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as zero. East southeast wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesdsay

A slight chance of snow between 8am and 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Southeast wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thanksgiving

A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night

Snow likely, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Southeast wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday

Snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 28. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 9. Breezy.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 18. Breezy.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 2.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 18.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 29

