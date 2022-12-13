Snow With a High Near 22

Weather Story

Winter Storm continues today. Impacts will mainly be focused along and east of the I-25 Corridor. Snow diminishes overnight, but light snow may linger through Wednesday night.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Snow, mainly before 1pm. High near 22. East southeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of snow before 9pm. Cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 17 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday

Patchy blowing snow before 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -15. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 17. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around -3. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 12. Breezy.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around -4.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 14.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around -4.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 15.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around -2.

Monday



Partly sunny, with a high near 16. Breezy.