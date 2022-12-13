Snow With a High Near 22

Weather Story
Winter Storm continues today. Impacts will mainly be focused along and east of the I-25 Corridor. Snow diminishes overnight, but light snow may linger through Wednesday night.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Snow, mainly before 1pm. High near 22. East southeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Tonight
A 20 percent chance of snow before 9pm. Cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 17 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Wednesday
Patchy blowing snow before 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -15. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 17. West wind 8 to 11 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around -3. West wind 8 to 11 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 12. Breezy.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around -4.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 14.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around -4.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 15.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around -2.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 16. Breezy.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW