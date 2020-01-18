Snow with a High Near 24

Weather Story
Light snow or flurries across the far west and northwest. Otherwise, partly sunny and seasonably cold.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind around 7 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Light and variable wind.
Monday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Light south wind.
Monday Night
Cloudy, with a low around 16. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 28.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 29.
