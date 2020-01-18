Snow with a High Near 24

Weather Story

Light snow or flurries across the far west and northwest. Otherwise, partly sunny and seasonably cold.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind around 7 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Light and variable wind.

Monday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Light south wind.

Monday Night

Cloudy, with a low around 16. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 28.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 29.