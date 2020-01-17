Snow with a High Near 27

Weather Story

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow is in effect across portions of western Wyoming until 5 pm. The bulk of the snow will occur this morning. A strong cold front will surge across the Cowboy State with very windy west to north winds this afternoon. The strongest winds are expected across eastern Sweetwater County where a high wind warning is in effect this afternoon and evening.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Snow, mainly before noon. Patchy blowing snow between 9am and 4pm. High near 27. Windy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph increasing to 23 to 33 mph. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight

Increasing clouds, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. West wind around 7 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 9. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming south in the evening.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. East southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Wednesday

A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.