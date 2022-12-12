Snow With a High Near 31

Weather Story

A significant winter storm will continue to impact the region through Wednesday night. Snow and gusty winds will create dangerous travel conditions by the Tuesday morning commute.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Snow showers. High near 31. North northeast wind 8 to 14 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight

Snow showers. Low around 13. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Tuesday

Snow showers. High near 23. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tuesday Night

Scattered snow showers. Patchy blowing snow after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday

Isolated snow showers before 11am. Patchy blowing snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 20. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 15.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around -4.

Friday

Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 9.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around -11.

Saturday

Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 7.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around -9.

Sunday

Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 10.