Snow With a High Near 31

Weather Story

A significant winter storm will continue to impact the region through Wednesday night. Snow and gusty winds will create dangerous travel conditions by the Tuesday morning commute.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Snow showers. High near 31. North northeast wind 8 to 14 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight

Snow showers. Low around 13. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Tuesday

Snow showers. High near 23. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tuesday Night

Scattered snow showers. Patchy blowing snow after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday

Isolated snow showers before 11am. Patchy blowing snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 20. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 15.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around -4.

Friday

Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 9.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around -11.

Saturday

Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 7.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around -9.

Sunday

Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 10.

