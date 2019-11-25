Snow with a High Near 32

Weather Story

Snow will spread across the Cowboy State today and tonight. Heaviest amounts will be across southern Wyoming, especially along the I-80 corridor. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Snow. Patchy fog after 9am. High near 32. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Tonight

Snow, mainly before 11pm. Patchy blowing snow. Areas of fog before 11pm. Low around 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. Blustery, with a northeast wind 18 to 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Tuesday

A 40 percent chance of snow. Patchy blowing snow before 8am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as zero. Blustery, with a north northeast wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3. South southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the evening.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. South southeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Thanksgiving

A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.

Thursday Night

A 40 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 18.

Friday

A 40 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 21.

Friday Night

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Saturday

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 15.

Saturday Night

A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -8.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 16.