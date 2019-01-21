Snow with a High Near 32

Snow will spread across the Cowboy State through the day today. Moderate to Heavy snow is possible, as well as breezy to strong winds. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued. Much colder temperatures behind the front.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Snow. Areas of blowing snow after 11am. High near 32. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north northeast 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Tonight
Snow likely, mainly before 8pm. Areas of blowing snow before 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -5. Blustery, with a north northeast wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Breezy.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Breezy.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Breezy.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 16. Breezy.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy.
