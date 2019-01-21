Snow with a High Near 32

Snow likely, mainly before 8pm. Areas of blowing snow before 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -5. Blustery, with a north northeast wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.