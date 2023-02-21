Snow With a High Near 34

Weather Story

Winter Storm and Blizzard Warnings go into effect through the day today as a major winter storm moves across the state. Probabilities continue to increase for significant snowfall across the state. Areas of southern WY will also see winds above 50 mph at times, prompting the Blizzard Warning. Ahead of the developing snow, very strong winds in excess of 50 mph will race across central and southern Wyoming, prompting High Wind Warnings.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Snow, mainly after 1pm. High near 34. Windy, with a southwest wind 18 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight

Snow. Widespread blowing snow, mainly after 2am. Low around 0. Wind chill values as low as -20. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 29 to 39 mph. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Wednesday

Snow. Widespread blowing snow, mainly before 5pm. High near 2. Wind chill values as low as -40. Very windy, with an east wind 34 to 44 mph decreasing to 24 to 34 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 65 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible..

Wednesday Night

Patchy blowing snow before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -12. Wind chill values as low as -25. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 19. East southeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. South southeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 25. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.