Snow with a High Near 34

Weather Story

Snow, heavy at times, will continue across western portions. Snow will also continue over northern portions. Bands of snow will develop over central and eastern portions by this afternoon, continuing tonight. High winds will develop over Sweetwater County by this afternoon. Blowing snow and reduced visibility could make for hazardous travel conditions along I-80. Gusty winds will occur over southwestern portions, causing blowing and drifting snow.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

A 40 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Wind chill values as low as -5. Very windy, with a west wind 30 to 39 mph, with gusts as high as 60 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight

A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Very windy, with a west wind 33 to 38 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday

A 40 percent chance of snow before 4pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Very windy, with a west wind 32 to 39 mph, with gusts as high as 60 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Windy, with a west southwest wind 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of snow after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Windy, with a west southwest wind 18 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 19.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 3.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 21.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 24.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Wednesday

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20.