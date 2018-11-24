Snowy & Cloudy with a High Near 31

The heaviest bands of snowfall are moving out of the west this morning. Through the day today, snow and strong winds will move across most of the state. Hazardous travel conditions will exist with near blizzard conditions at times. Snowfall will end west to east this evening and be over by Sunday morning.

Detailed Forecast

Today Windy. Cloudy with snow showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of snow showers late in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy blowing snow through the day. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Total snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs around 31. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the late morning and early afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent. Tonight Breezy. Partly cloudy until early morning then clearing. A 30 percent chance of snow showers early in the evening. Patchy blowing snow early in the evening. Widespread frost early in the morning. Lows 9 to 13. West winds 15 to 25 mph until early morning. Sunday Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Widespread frost late in the afternoon. Highs 26 to 31. Sunday Night Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 7 to 11. Monday Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 30 to 35. Monday Night Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 13 to 18.

Tuesday

Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 18 to 23. Wednesday Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 19. Thursday Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Thursday Night Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 16 to 20.

Friday

