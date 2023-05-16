Soccer Standout Aubrey Yantis Signs with LCCC

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School soccer player Aubrey Yantis signed a national letter of intent to play for Laramie County Community College (LCCC). After many years of hard work and dedication, Yantis is thrilled to continue her soccer career.

“Signing makes me feel extremely excited to see what’s next, and as if a weight had been lifted off my shoulders,” Yantis said.

Yantis has big goals for her college soccer career. She hopes to push herself to new levels and improve her game, with the ultimate aim of moving on to a four-year college or university.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

“My strengths as a soccer player are my quick thinking and my competitiveness, which both are going to push me harder on the field,” Yantis said.

Looking back on her time with the Lady Tigers, Yantis highlighted her favorite memory as winning the state title with her team.

“Not everyone gets to experience that, and I’m happy I got the chance to experience that with such a talented group of girls,” Yantis said.

To prepare for her first soccer season with LCCC, Yantis said she has been working hard to understand the faster pace of the game at the college level.

Yantis’ advice to other high school athletes looking to play at the collegiate level is to believe in themselves and their abilities.

“Don’t wait for validation from anyone, be your own hype man. If you love the game, keep playing. There is nothing to lose by doing so,” Yantis said.

In addition to her efforts out on the field, Yantis plans to study health sciences while attending LCCC.