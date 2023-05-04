Soda Lake Fishing Opener Delayed Until May 15

PINEDALE — The opening of the Soda Lake Wildlife Habitat Management area has been pushed back to May 15, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

Anglers wishing to access Soda Lake north of Pinedale will have to wait until 6 a.m. May 15 in order to protect wintering big game after an unusually severe winter.

Soda Lake remains entirely covered with ice, and it is unknown whether any fish died during the winter.

“Given the amount of time the lake had a thick cover of ice and snow this year, the likelihood of some winterkill is high,” Pinedale Fisheries BiologistPete Cavalli said.

The estimate of the number of adult fish in the lake in the fall of 2022 was the lowest since 2011. Anglers can expect low catch rates in 2023.