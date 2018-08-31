Sodium Development Could Mean New Economic Growth in County

KEMMERER — The Bureau of Land Management Kemmerer Field Office is inviting the public to provide input on a proposal to initiate leasing 5,095 acres of sodium in three federal tracts in southwest Sweetwater County.

The Big Dry Creek area is about 15 miles southwest of Green River in the BLM-managed “known sodium leasing area.”

If the BLM determines leasing these tracts is appropriate, mineral development would provide new economic opportunities in the area.

The Kemmerer Field Office will prepare an environmental assessment to analyze potential environmental impacts associated with this proposal.

Before the BLM begins preparing the Big Dry Creek EA, the public is encouraged to help identify issues that should be considered in the analysis.

The BLM will take input during a 30-day scoping period that runs through Oct. 1, 2018.

Once issues and considerations have been identified, the BLM will analyze important resources and potential impacts to determine if leasing the tracts is appropriate.

For more specific information on this proposal, visit the BLM’s ePlanning page for this project at https://go.usa.gov/xPqHa.

Comments may be submitted by email to blm_wy_kemmerer_wymail@blm.gov , with the subject line, Big Dry Creek Trona Lease Sale; by mail to BLM Kemmerer Field Office Attn: Kelly Lamborn, Project Coordinator, 430 N. Highway 189, Kemmerer, WY 83101; or by fax to 307-828-4539.

While you may request that your personal identifying information (name, address, phone number or email) be withheld from public review, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.

For additional project-specific information, please contact Kelly Lamborn at 307-828-4505.

