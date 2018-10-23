Solvay Chemicals Hiring Deputy Site Buyer

Solvay Chemicals, located west of Green River, WY has immediate openings for a Deputy Site Buyer
Join an industry leader…
- World’s largest producer of natural soda ash
- Excellent pay and benefits
- Safe and responsible operations
- Career development and growth opportunities
Solvay is a multi-specialty chemical company committed to developing chemistry that addresses key societal challenges. We innovate and partner with customers in diverse global end markets. Soda Ash & Derivatives is the world’s largest producer of soda ash and sodium bicarbonate, sold primarily to the glass industries and also used in detergents, agro, food and feed industries.
It provides resilient profitability thanks to good pricing, dynamics growing at mid-single digit rate, underpinned by high-quality assets.
Position
Deputy Site Buyer
Job Overview & Responsibilites
- Work in a professional manner with suppliers to resolve local supply issues.
- Track vendor reliability & performance as well as product/ material/ service quality.
- Work with all functional areas to streamline and improve P2P process.
- Ensure proper order/ transactional execution, data entry, and follow-up reporting
(including emergency orders).
- Responsible for maintaining purchasing vendor and material data in systems and assist with the implementation and maintenance of value contracts, including vendor managed inventories and framework orders.
The Deputy Site Buyer, reporting to the Site Buyer, will support in the following purchasing processes:
Requisitions
- Checking for proper information, scope of work, release strategy
- Quote as required
- Research vendor capability, insurance requirements, Site Blanket Work Agreement, etc.
RFQ
- Select Vendors
- Prepare paperwork
- Monitor
- Maintain and discuss results with Requesters
- Award
Purchase Orders
- Process approved requisitions
- Accurate delivery dates
- Accurate pricing per quotes
- Follow up for missing or incorrect items
WebCycles
- Research to solve issues
- Contact vendors for clarification
- Work with Storekeepers to correct Green River payment issues/terms
Vendors
Process vendor work flow
Education & Experience
- Bachelor’s degree preferred, major in Engineering or Supply Chain desired. Master’s degree a plus.
- 3-5 years of experience in the purchasing domain.
- Chemical Industry knowledge (Production, maintenance, etc.) required.
- Purchasing within the technical good and technical services categories preferred.
- Experience working in multinational chemical company preferred
Sklls
- Negotiation &contract management skills
- Knowledge of country and region regulations
- Collaboration & communication skills
- Analytical skills
- Impact & influence
- Internal customer orientation
- Business acumen
- Achievement driven
- Continuous improvement mindset
*Proficient in English – written and verbal
Additional Information
Must be able to travel 20%
Location: Green River, WY
To Apply
To view the full job description and begin the application process visit:
https://solvay.taleo.net/careersection/ext/jobdetail.ftl?lang=en&job=GBU007475&src=JB-10120
Background checks including employment and education verification are conducted.
*Solvay is an equal opportunity employer. We evaluate qualified applicants without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, veteran status, or any other legally protected characteristics.
