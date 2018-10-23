Solvay Chemicals Hiring Deputy Site Buyer

Solvay Chemicals, located west of Green River, WY has immediate openings for a Deputy Site Buyer

Join an industry leader…

World’s largest producer of natural soda ash

Excellent pay and benefits

Safe and responsible operations

Career development and growth opportunities

Solvay is a multi-specialty chemical company committed to developing chemistry that addresses key societal challenges. We innovate and partner with customers in diverse global end markets. Soda Ash & Derivatives is the world’s largest producer of soda ash and sodium bicarbonate, sold primarily to the glass industries and also used in detergents, agro, food and feed industries.

It provides resilient profitability thanks to good pricing, dynamics growing at mid-single digit rate, underpinned by high-quality assets.

Position

Deputy Site Buyer

Job Overview & Responsibilites

Work in a professional manner with suppliers to resolve local supply issues.

Track vendor reliability & performance as well as product/ material/ service quality.

Work with all functional areas to streamline and improve P2P process.

Ensure proper order/ transactional execution, data entry, and follow-up reporting

(including emergency orders).

(including emergency orders). Responsible for maintaining purchasing vendor and material data in systems and assist with the implementation and maintenance of value contracts, including vendor managed inventories and framework orders.

The Deputy Site Buyer, reporting to the Site Buyer, will support in the following purchasing processes:

Requisitions

Checking for proper information, scope of work, release strategy

Quote as required

Research vendor capability, insurance requirements, Site Blanket Work Agreement, etc.

RFQ

Select Vendors

Prepare paperwork

Monitor

Maintain and discuss results with Requesters

Award

Purchase Orders

Process approved requisitions

Accurate delivery dates

Accurate pricing per quotes

Follow up for missing or incorrect items

WebCycles

Research to solve issues

Contact vendors for clarification

Work with Storekeepers to correct Green River payment issues/terms

Vendors

Process vendor work flow

Education & Experience

Bachelor’s degree preferred, major in Engineering or Supply Chain desired. Master’s degree a plus.

3-5 years of experience in the purchasing domain.

Chemical Industry knowledge (Production, maintenance, etc.) required.

Purchasing within the technical good and technical services categories preferred.

Experience working in multinational chemical company preferred

Sklls

Negotiation &contract management skills

Knowledge of country and region regulations

Collaboration & communication skills

Analytical skills

Impact & influence

Internal customer orientation

Business acumen

Achievement driven

Continuous improvement mindset

*Proficient in English – written and verbal

Additional Information

Must be able to travel 20%

Location: Green River, WY

To Apply

To view the full job description and begin the application process visit:

https://solvay.taleo.net/careersection/ext/jobdetail.ftl?lang=en&job=GBU007475&src=JB-10120

Background checks including employment and education verification are conducted.

*Solvay is an equal opportunity employer. We evaluate qualified applicants without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, veteran status, or any other legally protected characteristics.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.