Solvay Chemicals Hiring Warehouse Storekeeper

Solvay Chemicals, located west of Green River, WY has immediate openings for a Warehouse Storekeeper.

Join an industry leader…

Excellent pay and benefits

Safe and responsible operations

Career development and growth opportunities

Solvay is a multi-specialty chemical company committed to developing chemistry that addresses key societal challenges. We innovate and partner with customers in diverse global end markets. Soda Ash & Derivatives is the world’s largest producer of soda ash and sodium bicarbonate, sold primarily to the glass industries and also used in detergents, agro, food and feed industries.

It provides resilient profitability thanks to good pricing, dynamics growing at mid-single digit rate, underpinned by high-quality assets.

Position

Warehouse Storekeeper

Job Overview & Responsibilities

Perform parts/supplies warehouse duties of receiving, record keeping, storage and disbursement in underground or surface warehouse facilities.

Ensure correct part numbers, descriptions and quantities reconcile with Purchase Order specifications.

Work with Buyers to correct discrepancies.

Label each inventory article with storeroom material number and place in bins, on floor or shelves according to identifying information such as size or type of material.

Prepare items to be shipped properly securing items in boxes and/or pallets and prepare accurate shipping documentation.

Contact freight companies for pick-up and prepare bill of ladings.

Work with Planners and Foremen to kit scheduled jobs, pulling parts as per pick tickets, expedite and track parts on order and communicate past due delivery issues, check kitted items weekly for parts discrepancies.

Other duties include computer data input, inventory cycle counts, tool room monitoring, warehouse housekeeping and other work related duties as assigned.

Education and Experience

High School diploma or equivalent is required.

Prior experience in shipping, receiving or stock warehouse/storekeeping operation is desirable.

Knowledge of Windows computer operating system desirable.

Working knowledge of SAP is a plus.

Skills

Ability to work well with others is essential.

Able to learn to safely operate warehouse equipment, such as forklift and hand truck.

Must be able to prioritize and manage time effectively with minimal direct supervision.

Must be able to learn to operate computer data systems.

Additional Information

To Apply

Visit the jobs boar HERE and reference Job ID GBU008691

*Solvay is an equal opportunity employer. We evaluate qualified applicants without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, veteran status, or any other legally protected characteristics.

