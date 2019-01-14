Solvay Chemicals Seeking Experienced Mine Operators

Solvay Chemicals, located west of Green River, WY has immediate openings for an experienced Underground Mine Operator.

Solvay is a multi-specialty chemical company committed to developing chemistry that addresses key societal challenges. We innovate and partner with customers in diverse global end markets. Soda Ash & Derivatives is the world’s largest producer of soda ash and sodium bicarbonate, sold primarily to the glass industries and also used in detergents, agro, food and feed industries.

It provides resilient profitability thanks to good pricing, dynamics growing at mid-single digit rate, underpinned by high-quality assets.

Position

The Mine Production Department will consider qualified individuals from outside the Solvay

Chemicals organization.

Job Overview & Responsibilities

Inspects, maintains and operates shuttle car in a safe and proficient manner, transporting mined ore from borer miner to dump point.

Assists mine maintenance and mine utility employees in completion of maintenance and utility job tasks.

Qualifications

Must be able to lift, pull/push and carry equipment, tools and other objects weighing up to fifty pounds.

Must be able to work in various underground mining conditions, such as; high noise levels, dust, and high temperatures.

Candidates for This Position Must Also:

Be able to recognize what needs to be done and have the initiative to do it;

Have the ability to work well with others and be team oriented;

Have the ability to analyze information, both written and verbal;

Have the ability to prioritize and organize required job activities;

Be willing to participate in area-specific team improvement activities; and

Have 3 or more years of experience in an underground mining operation.

Location: Green River, WY

To Apply

To view the full job description and begin the application process visit:

https://jobs.solvay.com/job/green-river/experienced-mine-production-operator/8040/10527309

Background checks including employment and education verification are conducted.

All applicants interested in this opportunity, must apply online by January 28, 2019.

*Solvay is an equal opportunity employer. We evaluate qualified applicants without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, veteran status, or any other legally protected characteristics.

