Solvay Plans to Resume Soda Ash Expansion in Green River

GREEN RIVER — Today Solvay announced that it plans to resume the construction of its 600 kT soda ash capacity expansion in Green River. Production is expected to start at the end of 2024 in time to meet customers’ growing needs for a secure and cost competitive source of supply.

In addition, a project to deploy a new breakthrough technology to reduce emissions originating from trona mining operations will be implemented, leading to a 20 percent reduction of the site’s greenhouse gas emissions, consistent with Solvay’s commitment to decarbonize its operations in line with Solvay One Planet’s sustainability roadmap, according to the press release. This innovation will make Solvay the first company to implement regenerative thermal oxidation technology to abate emissions in a trona mine.

The investments total around $200 million and complement the previous investment that secured sole ownership of the natural soda ash operation. The facility, operated solely by Solvay since May 2022 , produces soda ash and sodium bicarbonate from trona, a naturally occurring mineral to serve markets such as flat glass for building insulation, container glass, detergents as well as fast growing markets including solar panels and lithium carbonate for electric vehicles.