Solvay Thanks Its Employees & The Southwest Wyoming Community

Solvay America would like to recognize the great work of all our employees throughout this difficult period, and thanks them for their hard work and dedication to safety, keeping our customers supplied, and taking appropriate actions to keep COVID from taking hold in our workplace and community.

We are proud to have been a member of our local community for over 30 years and look forward to many more successful years ahead.

“Earlier this month we restarted our project to convert our calciners to natural gas to take advantage of the favorable economics of this fuel source. This is also an important part of our global commitment to sustainability, which worldwide includes such projects as a solar generating farm in the southern US and waste heat recovery units at our overseas plants. We are also investing in another phase of our continuous improvement in our mine to improve the safety and efficiency during mining operations.

Over the past three years our team has done a tremendous job of growing our capability through reliability and efficiency increases, and their performance during the 2020 crisis has been exemplary. While our perspective on the soda ash demand patterns in both the domestic and worldwide markets has not changed in the long term, we continue to adjust our US soda ash production in the short term to meet the effective customer demand in the marketplace. While we have a number of plans to continue our productivity growth, in this market both these and our recently-announced capacity expansion will have to wait until we see a recovery in the market.

We remain committed to our employees and the communities we operate in, and will continue to work diligently to safely, sustainably and economically serve our all of our stakeholders.“

Michael T. Lacey

President, Solvay America

GM Soda Ash and Derivatives N.A.