Some Areas of Sweetwater County Saw Around 6 Inches of Snow

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Preliminary snow totals from the United States National Weather Service (NWS), are showing some areas of Sweetwater County received 4 to 6 inches of snow during the recent snow storm.

Green River received the most snow reported in the county with total of 6.4 inches, while Reliance saw 5 inches, and Rock Springs reported 4 to 4.8 inches.

According to the NWS, the snow reports are “collected from a variety of sources with a varying equipment and exposures.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Other parts of the state were hit harder, such as Buffalo with 10 to 13 inches. To review the central and western preliminary snow totals, click here.