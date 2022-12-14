Some Areas of Sweetwater County Saw Around 6 Inches of Snow

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Preliminary snow totals from the United States National Weather Service (NWS), are showing some areas of Sweetwater County received 4 to 6 inches of snow during the recent snow storm.
Green River received the most snow reported in the county with total of 6.4 inches, while Reliance saw 5 inches, and Rock Springs reported 4 to 4.8 inches.
According to the NWS, the snow reports are “collected from a variety of sources with a varying equipment and exposures.”
Other parts of the state were hit harder, such as Buffalo with 10 to 13 inches. To review the central and western preliminary snow totals, click here.