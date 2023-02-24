Some Areas of Sweetwater County See 9 Inches of Snow

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Wamsutter and portions of Green River received a reported 9 inches of snow during the most recent storm, according to the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS).

“A potent winter storm impacted Wyoming February 19-22, resulting in a significant amount of snow across the area,” the NWS report says.

“High winds were seen across the area as well, creating blizzard conditions for Southern and Central Wyoming.”

Sweetwater County faired pretty well when compared to other snowfall totals throughout the region. While north, northwest Green River and Wamsutter reported 9 inches of snow, other areas of Green River saw 3 to 4 inches, south Rock Springs saw 3 and west, southwest Reliance reported 1.9 inches.

The highest snow amount reported for the central and southern region was in Teton County at the West South Entrance to Yellowstone National Park with 40 inches! Outside of the park, the next highest snow total reports were Sunlight Basin in Park County with 31 inches, Turnerville in Lincoln County with 26 inches, Lander and South Pass City in Fremont County and Ten Sleep in Washakie County with 20 inches.

