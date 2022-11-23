Some Travel Headaches Forecast for Holiday Weekend

CHEYENNE — It doesn’t seem like the holidays without there being some measure of travel weather impacts in Wyoming.

This Thanksgiving weekend will be no different as the Wyoming Department of Transportation forecasts strong winds, snow and black ice along roadways throughout the Cowboy State.

Wind gusts up to 60 miles an hour are expected along Interstates 80 and 25 through Thanksgiving morning, and light snow is expected to develop west to east beginning tonight.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Moderate snow will begin to fall along I-25 creating slick roads and black ice conditions tonight and through tomorrow.

If you’re planning to travel east this weekend be sure to check out the WYDOT website for up-to-date road conditions and weather impacts. See the full WYDOT Road Impact Forecast below. Safe travels and happy Thanksgiving!