Sonny Jerrell Coleman (April 23, 1987 – November 3, 2022)

Sonny Jerrell Coleman, 35, passed away Thursday November 3, 2022, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Sonny was born April 23, 1987, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Burl and Sue Coleman.

Sonny grew up and attended schools in Green River, Wyoming. His hobbies included writing, listening to music, singing music, drawing, watching basketball and football, and hanging out with his friends.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He loved being with his family.

Sonny worked as a communications tech for Xfinity in Denver and was a DJ around Wyoming.

Survivors include his parents Burl and Sue Coleman, sisters Dusty Ledbetter, Jennell Smith, brother-in-law Manny Maestas, paternal grandmother Dolores Coleman, nephews Skylar Little, Jackson Williams, Trenton William, and Blake Wylie, niece Kristen Wylie, several uncles, aunts, and cousins.

He was proceeded in death by his maternal grandparents Gary Smith and Carole Lively, paternal grandfather Rolland Coleman and brother Levi Coleman.

Cremation will take place, and services will be announced at a later time.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.