South Lincoln Hospital District Closes All Clinics after Employee Contracts COVID-19

KEMMERER — The South Lincoln Hospital District announced June 4 it is closing all of its clinics after an employee tested positive for the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

According to a post on the South Lincoln Hospital District’s Facebook page, it received notification, Thursday, June 4, that one of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The District then released the following statement:

“As a hospital district, we have clinic locations throughout SW Wyoming. Due to the risk of staff cross exposure between facilities, as multiple staff rotate/visit between clinics, daily, we made the decision to close all clinic locations to allow staff to be tested and to sterilize our clinics.

At this point, we have taken the appropriate measures to gain confidence that there is limited risk of cross-exposure to the Kemmerer location. The walk-in clinic and other Kemmerer Hospital Services are once again fully operational and accepting patients.

Please not that your local public health office (through the Wyoming Department of Health) will contact you directly if you were at risk for exposure.

Thank you for your patience as we work to protect and support our communities. Please continue to check back for updates. “