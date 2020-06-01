South Pass City Gold Rush Days Event Cancelled

SOUTH PASS CITY — Gold Rush Days, annually the highest attended event hosted by South Pass City State Historic Site, has cancelled the 2020 edition of the celebration in response to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

The board of the Friends of South Pass and the staff of the historic site felt that site could not provide adequate physical distancing and maintain the quality of the event.

“Our visitors are accustomed to a fun family event where children run freely and experience all South Pass City has to offer,” Steve Beazley, President of the Friends of South Pass City said. “We felt we were not able to provide this kind of environment this year. We are all saddened by the cancelation but encourage people to come back in 2021.”

Gold Rush Days 2021 is scheduled for July 10-11.

Despite the Gold Rush Days cancellation, South Pass City has announced that Carissa Mill Tours will resume this summer. They are scheduled to begin June 20, and will be held each Saturday and Sunday, 10:30 am and 2 pm through September 7. Reservations are required. Please call 307-332-3684 or visit www.southpasscity.com for more information.

South Pass City State Historic Site is open 10 am to 5 pm daily. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are asking all visitors to practice social distancing, wear face coverings and respect other visitors.