Southeast Wyoming Expected to Receive Biggest Snow Impact This Week

SWEETWATER COUNTY — While Sweetwater County is expected to have light snow showers today through Wednesday, the southeastern portion of the state is bracing for moderate to heavy snow.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) forecasts that central Wyoming, including South Pass, will see moderate impacts from yet another cold front entering the Cowboy State today. Sweetwater County can expect slick roads, icy conditions, and reduced visibility along Interstate 80 tonight through tomorrow, January 18.

“Moderate to some heavy snow is likely for southern Interstate 25 and eastern Interstate 80 tonight through about midday Wednesday,” according to the statement.

Blowing snow, slick roads, icy conditions, and reduced visibility will also be a concern Tuesday night through Thursday morning in sections of southeastern Wyoming.

For the complete road impact forecast, see the video below. For the complete local weather forecast, click here.