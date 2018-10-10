Southland Royalty Company Hiring Desktop Support Analyst

Southland Royalty Company is seeking a Desktop Support Analyst in Rock Springs, WY.

Email your resume to info_resumes@mspartners.com today!

Job Description

In this position you will:

  • Demonstrate skill in providing assistance to computer system users.
  • Provide technical guidance.
  • Provide assistance concerning the use/configuration/repair of computer hardware and software.
  • Assist in developing training manuals, assist in evaluations of software or hardware and  utilize the helpdesk ticketing system to monitor and track problem resolution times.

Requirements

  • Problem solving/analysis skills
  • Good communication skills
  • Customer service and time management skills
  • Familiarity with most computer systems
  • Ability to train and assist in developing training material
  • Ability to assist in software and hardware evaluation
  • Ability to use Microsoft Office, Office 365, Windows 7 – 10, Email, and Active Directory
  • Ability to configure and develop PC/laptop images.
  • WIFI and cell phone expertise

To Apply

Please email your resume to info_resumes@mspartners.com 

Southland Royalty Co.

