Southland Royalty Company Hiring Desktop Support Analyst

Job Description
In this position you will:
- Demonstrate skill in providing assistance to computer system users.
- Provide technical guidance.
- Provide assistance concerning the use/configuration/repair of computer hardware and software.
- Assist in developing training manuals, assist in evaluations of software or hardware and utilize the helpdesk ticketing system to monitor and track problem resolution times.
Requirements
- Problem solving/analysis skills
- Good communication skills
- Customer service and time management skills
- Familiarity with most computer systems
- Ability to train and assist in developing training material
- Ability to assist in software and hardware evaluation
- Ability to use Microsoft Office, Office 365, Windows 7 – 10, Email, and Active Directory
- Ability to configure and develop PC/laptop images.
- WIFI and cell phone expertise
To Apply
Please email your resume to info_resumes@mspartners.com
Southland Royalty Co.
