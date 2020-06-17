Southwest Counseling Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19; Contact Tracing Underway

ROCK SPRINGS — Three new positive cases have been confirmed within the last 24 hours in Sweetwater County. One of those cases was an employee at Southwest Counseling according to Sweetwater County Public Health (SCPH) PIO Intern Jason Mower.

During Wednesday’s SCPH press briefing, local health officials confirmed that one employee had tested positive for COVID-19 and had potentially exposed other people to the virus.

Southwest Counseling Director, Linda Acker said that they were made aware of the positive test on Tuesday night. Since then, they have disinfected the building and are taking extra precautions to avoid any further spread of the virus.

According to SCPH, contact tracing is underway and seven employees have been quarantined.

“I think we’ve handled the situation the best we can,” Acker said.

Acker said that the employee who tested positive was at work on Monday and Tuesday this week. They did not know they were sick at that time. During those two days, the employee saw seven clients. All of those clients have been contacted and notified of the situation.

The seven clinicians that are at risk of being exposed are working from home, visiting their clients through Zoom sessions. All other employees and services are still open and welcoming clients.

Clients who visit Southwest Counseling must wear a mask when visiting in person. Acker said that they will provide masks if clients need one to wear.

If any clients have questions or concerns, they can contact Southwest Counseling at (307) 352-6680.