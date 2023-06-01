Teens Can Get FREE & Confidential Help to Quit Smoking With My Life, My Quit™

My Life, My Quit™ is the free and confidential way to quit smoking or vaping.

Text “Start My Quit” to 36072 or click to chat with a Coach.

We are here for you every step of the way.

It’s YOUR LIFE and we’re here to help you live it YOUR WAY.

My Life, My Quit is a resource for teens who are struggling quitting smoking, vaping, or any other nicotine products. While the resource is available in multiple states, Wyoming teens are in luck. The website has a specific section just for Wyoming teens struggling.

If visiting the website one will see a multitude of different sections address topics relating to nicotine products.

Sections include:

ARE YOU IN CONTROL

THEY WANT YOU HOOKED, IS VAPING DANGEROUS

DESIGNED FOR ADDICTION

QUITTING = SAVINGS

NO VAPE IS SAFE.

One can find quizzes, ideas, information and other helpful topics!



Real Teens. Real Quotes:



“I liked the flavors, but now I have to use it as soon as I wake up”.



“I’m tired of my throat and lungs burning when I take a hit. I can’t run like I used to”.



“I used it to deal with stress. Now I’m stressed when I don’t use it”.



If you or someone you know is trying to quit nicotine or you want to learn more.

Contact Shae Bell sbell@swcounseling.org or Andrew Hagemann ahagemann@swcounseling.org or

call us (307) 352-6677.



You can also visit our website to set up a meeting with us for nicotine products at

www.sweetwaterpreventioncoalition.com