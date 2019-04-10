Southwest Counseling Reminds You to Safely Dispose of Your Medications

Medication Drop Boxes

Currently, there are two medication drop box locations. One is located at the Rock Springs Police Department and the other is at the Green River Police Department. Another drop box location will be announced soon. Bring any unused or unwanted medication and drop them in the locked box—it is that simple! The drop boxes help get unused medication out of the environment to prevention misuse.

Deterra Drug Deactivation System

Deterra Drug Deactivation System is the most effective way to keep drugs out of our environment. It is a simple 3-step process that deactivates drugs and makes them unavailable for misuse. Each Deterra pouch contains a water-soluble inner pod that contains an activated carbon. Once the drugs are placed in the pouch, warm water is added which dissolves the inner pod releasing the activated carbon. Once the carbon is absorbed it will deactivate any organic medications, including opioids. Deterra works on pills, patches, and liquids.