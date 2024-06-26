Southwest Counseling Service Congratulates Three Employees on New Licensure, Welcomes New Clinician

This June, Southwest Counseling Service proudly celebrates the professional progress of three current employees who earned new licenses and welcomes a new clinician to the SCS team. Licensure in the mental health and social work fields is a challenging process that requires several years of schooling, thousands of hours of supervised practice, and high levels of dedication. SCS commends the passion and determination that these four have demonstrated in their work to provide mental and behavioral health services to individuals in our community at a higher level.

Learn more about the new caring Southwest Counseling staff.

Amanda Wilson

Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW)

About Amanda

Amanda Wilson is fully licensed in her field after obtaining Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) status from the State of Wyoming. Amanda has two master’s degrees, a Master of Social Work from the University of Nevada, Reno, and a Master of Arts in Psychology with specialization in Military Psychology from Adler University. She has lived in Rock Springs since 1997 and happily resides with her husband, Chris, daughter, Kenzie, stepdaughter, Rylie and dogs, Alta and Cerberus. In addition to her regular duties at SCS, Amanda is a 200-hour certified yoga teacher who loves to help combat veterans and others impacted by traumatic events. She has worked at SCS for seven years, beginning as an employment specialist before becoming a clinician. Amanda will continue to work in Recovery and Crisis/Detox Services at the 2300 Foothill Boulevard location.

Laura Mercer-Wetzel

Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC)



About Laura

Laura Mercer-Wetzel just joined SCS. Laura is a Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC) who received her degree from Westminster University in Salt Lake City, Utah. She has worked in the mental health field for a little over 10 years, 5 as treatment support and 5 as a clinician within a wide variety of contexts, including in- and outpatient substance use treatment, an assisted living center for those with severe mental illness, and a Volunteers of America Domestic Violence Program. Just one month after moving here with her husband, Laura says she already loves the clean air, easy access to outdoor activities, and housing options for her large family. Laura will be working in Mental Health Services at the 1124 College Hill location.

Madelyn Malan

Provisional Clinical Social Worker (PCSW)



About Madelyn

Madelyn Malan recently received her Provisional Clinical Social Work (PCSW) license from the State of Wyoming after graduating with a Master of Social Work degree from the University of Louisville-Kent School of Social Work. Madelyn has been in Sweetwater County since 2016 when she moved here to attend Western Wyoming Community College and be closer to family. She loves the wide-open spaces, various rock formations, and the tight-knit community. Madelyn began working for SCS as a clinician during her undergraduate practicum a year-and-a-half ago and continued through two semesters of graduate school practicum in SCS Recovery Services, both in- and outpatient. She will now work in Mental Health Services at the 1124 College Hill location.

Shelby Gordon

Provisional Clinical Social Worker (PCSW)



About Shelby

Shelby Gordon received her Provisional Clinical Social Work (PCSW) license from the State of Wyoming after graduating with a Master of Social Work degree from the University of Nevada, Reno. She has been in Sweetwater County for 12 years after moving here to be closer to family. Shelby is herself a successful graduate of the SCS Therapeutic Community Program, which she finished in 2015. “I was in the program for 13 months and would joke that they should just give me a key since I had been there so long,” She said, “Well, they never did, so I had to go out and get a degree so I could finally get a key!” Shelby has served in several roles as she climbed the ladder at SCS—a treatment support staff member in 2019, a community prevention specialist in 2020, and a Certified Social Worker in the Recovery Program in 2022. She will continue to work in Recovery Services at the 2300 Foothill Boulevard location.

