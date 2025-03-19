Southwest Counseling Service Congratulates Three Employees on New Licensure, Welcomes New Clinician

Southwest Counseling Service proudly celebrates the professional progress of three current employees who earned new licenses. Licensure in the mental health and social work fields is a challenging process that requires several years of schooling, thousands of hours of supervised practice, and high levels of dedication. SCS commends the passion and determination that these three have demonstrated in their work to provide mental and behavioral health services to individuals in our community at a higher level.

Learn more about the new caring Southwest Counseling staff.

Robert (Bob) Bentley Provisional Addiction Therapist (PAT)

About Bob

Robert (Bob) Bentley has recently received his Provisional Addiction Therapist License from the State of Wyoming. He graduated from Aspen University out of Colorado with a Master’s Degree in Public Health, with a course work focus on addiction treatment. Bob successfully completed the SCS TC program in 2011 and is 14 years in recovery this March. He received his Associates Degree and Certificate in Addictionology from Casper College and returned to SCS to work as a CAPA in the TC program. After earning his Bachelor’s Degree in Addiction Counseling he moved up to a Certified Addiction Practitioner. “I feel very lucky to have been home grown at SCS services and have great mentors and peers to help me hone my skills. I really love working with this brave population and helping them to realize their worth as human beings.” Bob will continue to work in Recovery Services as a Provisional Therapist at the 2300 Foothill Boulevard location.

Mindy Jo Eardley Certified Social Worker (CSW)



About Mindy

Mindy Jo Eardley has received her Certified Social Worker License (CSW) from the State of Wyoming. She graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work from Western New Mexico University in May of 2024. She is currently attending Western New Mexico University for her Master’s in Social Work degree and Behavioral Health Certificate. Mindy is a successful graduate of the SCS TC program in 2019. She commutes to work from Mountain View, where she lives with her three boys, Ashton, Chase, and Traxton, and two dogs, Hotdog and Marshmallow. She will continue to work as an outpatient services clinician at the 2300 Foothill Boulevard Location.

Clay Jarvie

Provisional Professional Counselor



About Clay

Clay Jarvie has received his Provisional Professional Counselor license from the state of Wyoming. Clay graduated with his Master’s Degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling from Liberty University. Prior to working at SCS, Clay was a police officer for Rock Springs Police Department and retired from the force in January of 2023. His experiences with trauma for both people he worked with, and alongside, prompted him to pursue a career in counseling after retirement. He has a desire to work with first responders and understand the world they live in through his own experiences. Clay has lived in Rock Springs for 19 years and is proud to be raising his five children with his wife here in Wyoming. He loves Wyoming and its easy access to the outdoors whether it be hiking, camping, or his newest hobby, hunting. Clay will work in the Mental Health Services at the 1124 College Hill Location.

CONTACT INFORMATION

If you are interested in receiving help for mental health or substance use concerns, visit swcounseling.org or call (307) 352-6680 to get started today. If you or someone you know is in a crisis, there are people to help. The Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7. Call or text 988. If there is an emergency DIAL 911.