Southwest Counseling Service Creates Prevention Coalition

The Prevention Coalition will consist of community members of organizations who are passionate about prevention.

The group will focus on 5 major topics:

Suicide (28%)

(28%) Underage Drinking (23%)

(23%) Adult Binge Drinking (21%)

(21%) Tobacco Prevention (19%)

(19%) Opioids & Other Drugs (9%)

All topics have been chosen due to statistics from Sweetwater County Needs Assessment.

Sweetwater County is the 3rd highest ranking in the state for completed suicides, which is almost double of the United States average. The 10th highest ranking in the state for adult binge drinking, and the highest ranking in the state for underage drinking.

Lastly, Sweetwater County is the 2nd highest in the state for opioid overdoses and the 3rd highest in the state for adult tobacco use.

These statistics are extremely staggering for our county. The primary goal of the Prevention Coalition is to reduce these numbers through preventative measures that benefit our community.

Come learn more about the Prevention Coalition on November 7 from 1-2 pm.

Everyone is welcome to attend!