Southwest Counseling Service Hiring Full-time Accounts Payable Clerk

Southwest Counseling is seeking to hire a Full-time Accounts Payable Clerk.
The Accounts Payable Clerk is responsible for the accurate processing and payment of all accounts payable.
The chosen candidate will practice in an ethical manner and will be subject to supervision of his/her activities.
Essential Job Functions
- Prepare all accounts payable approved for payment, reconcile accounts against source
documents and print checks.
- Maintain record of all transactions in an organized and unified tracking and retrieval system.
- Maintain professional relationship with all staff and vendors.
- Maintain all accounts payable files and prepare analysis of accounts.
- Assist with general financial and statistical record keeping utilizing accounting software currently in use.
- Provide timely and comprehensive accounts payable reports.
Minimum Qualifications
- Two years of college preferred in an accounting or business field.
- Minimum one-year relevant work experience in accounts payable and familiarity with budget accounting.
- Ability to pass a criminal background investigation.
- Proficient with a computer and knowledge of accounting software.
Full-Time Employee Benefits include
- Health
- Dental
- Vision
- Long-term disability
- Life Insurance
- Flexible spending account
- Access to medical services by SCS Family Nurse Practitioner
- Paid vacation, sick and holiday time
- Wyoming Retirement
- Competitive salaries at all employment levels
Southwest Counseling Service
2300 Foothill Blvd. Rock Springs, WY, 82901
Phone: (307) 352-6677
1124 College Dr. Rock Springs, WY, 82901
Phone: (307) 352-6677
