Southwest Counseling Service Hiring Full-time Case Managers

Case Managers at Southwest Counseling service provide a coordinated approach for the delivery of substance abuse/dependence, mental health social services, health, and employment services to persons served.
The Case Manager links the client with specific services to address specific needs and achieve stated treatment goals.
Southwest Counseling Service is currently accepting applications.
Essential Job Functions
- Facilitate client access to community resources, including medical, vocational, and educational, and educational services and providers.
- Assist client to develop natural resources and make contact with social/community network systems.
- Assist clients in developing goals and areas of need and assist in developing comprehensive treatment plans.
- Generate reports-correspondence of professional quality.
Minimum Qualifications
- Completion of a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology, Social Work, Counseling, or other Human Service related field.
- Ability to pass a criminal background investigation.
- A valid driver’s license and clean driving record.
- Proficient with a computer and the required software necessary to complete job functions.
Full-Time Employee Benefits include
- Health
- Dental
- Vision
- Long-term disability
- Life Insurance
- Flexible spending account
- Access to medical services by SCS Family Nurse Practitioner
- Paid vacation, sick and holiday time
- Competitive salaries at all employment levels
Southwest Counseling Service
2300 Foothill Blvd. Rock Springs, WY, 82901
Phone: (307) 352-6677
1124 College Dr. Rock Springs, WY, 82901
Phone: (307) 352-6677
