Southwest Counseling Service Hiring Part-time Treatment Support Staff

Treatment Support Staff at Southwest Counseling provide non-clinical ancillary services to adults living in residential treatment for Mental Health or Substance Abuse treatment.

This position works with clients to improve their overall mental health and recovery, improve daily living skills, generating increased wellness, quality of life, ability to maintain a clean and sober lifestyle, and obtain the skills and tools to become a responsible and productive member of society.

Part-time opportunities available with possibility of full-time.

Essential Job Functions

  • Observe and interact with clients throughout entire shift.
  • Maintain a professional demeanor with clients and coworkers at all times.
  • Demonstrate competent problem solving skills, as well as, non-violent crisis intervention and de-escalation skills.
  • Safely transport clients using agency fleet vehicles obeying all traffic laws.
  • Objectively analyze information available, considering relevant factors; accepts decision making responsibility within delegated level of authority; makes decisions promptly and effectively; accepts responsibility for decisions.

Minimum Qualifications

  • High school diploma or equivalent.
  • At least 21 years old.
  • Ability to pass a criminal background investigation.
  • A valid driver’s license and clean driving record.
  • Proficient with a computer and the required software necessary to complete job functions.
  • Available to work evenings, nights, and weekends.

Part-Time Employee Benefits include

  • Wyoming Retirement
  • Access to medical services by SCS Family Nurse Practitioner
  • Competitive salaries at all employment levels

Helping Our Community

Southwest Counseling Service (SCS) is accredited by the Commission for Accreditation for Rehabilitation (CARF) and is committed to continuous improvement in providing behavioral health services that are person centered, integrated with primary care and empower individuals in their recovery.

As the community mental health and substance abuse center, Southwest Counseling Service provides a wide continuum of services including:

  • Outpatient Mental Health
  • Children and Family
  • Outpatient and Residential Substance Abuse
  • Psychosocial
  • Psychiatric
  • Emergency On-Call and Crisis Stabilization
Southwest Counseling Service

2300 Foothill Blvd. Rock Springs, WY, 82901
Phone: (307) 352-6677

1124 College Dr. Rock Springs, WY,  82901
Phone: (307) 352-6677

