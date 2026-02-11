Southwest Counseling Services Launches Community Survey

ROCK SPRINGS — Community voices are needed for a survey Southwest Counseling Services has recently initiated.

SCS launched the Community Behavior Health Needs Assessment Survey, which is focused on mental health and substance use services in the Rock Springs area. The survey was designed to gather feedback on what services are working well in the area, as well as what improvements might be needed. Southwest Counseling says the survey takes about five minutes to complete and is anonymous.

“This survey gives our community a direct voice in shaping the future of behavioral health services,” Melissa Wray-Marchetti, SCS interim director said. “We want to hear from community members about their experiences, needs, and ideas so we can continue improving access to care and the quality of services we provide.”

Residents can take the survey by clicking this link.