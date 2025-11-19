Southwest Counseling Team Receive Recognition From County Commissioners For Saving a Life

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners awarded the Community Heroes Award to a group of Southwest Counseling employees for their quick thinking during a medical emergency that led to saving a life.

Certificates were presented to the team members, and two plaques were created, one for Southwest Counseling and another to be displayed in the courthouse.

“I felt their actions warranted being recognized publicly, so the entire community could see and understand how important these individuals are to community,” said Commissioner Island Richards.

“Honoring the courage, compassion and presence of mind on October 1st, 2025 when seconds mattered these individuals recognized danger and took immediate action. Their bravery and composure saved a life and inspired a community,” Chairman Keaton West said.

Sale of 115 East Flaming Gorge Way

The property at 115 East Flaming Gorge Way has been sold to Hope Dealer Properties, LLC. An amendment to the agenda allowed the commissioners to sign the necessary documents for the sale before the end of the week. Without the amendment, the buyers would have had to wait until the next meeting for approval.

Lincoln Star Improvement and Service District

The Board received notice that the petition for the formation of the Lincoln Star Improvement and Service District had been withdrawn. As the notice came within 30 days of the last adjournment, there was no need to reconvene the hearing. A resolution to deny the formation of the district passed unanimously.

Chairman West reached out to Lincoln County, and both counties believe the petitioners withdrew in order to make improvements to bi-county coordination efforts moving forward.