SOUTHWEST COUNSELING TO PROVIDE FREE COMMUNITY HEALING SESSIONS

In light of ongoing stressors affecting our community, Southwest Counseling Service is offering free community healing sessions open to individuals of all ages. This initiative aims to provide a safe space for people to come together, share their experiences, and begin the healing process.

These sessions will be facilitated by licensed therapists who have expertise in trauma therapies such as Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), Accelerated Resolution Therapy (ART), and Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) for emotional regulation. Our therapists are well-equipped to help individuals cope with trauma and loss, as well as provide general coping strategies. Participants will have the opportunity to express their feelings, vent, receive emotional support, and learn coping strategies in a compassionate and understanding environment.

If you are experiencing trauma-induced symptoms such as sleep disturbances, worry, appetite disturbances, increased emotionality or numbness, increased irritability, increased substance use, or other distressing symptoms, these sessions can offer the support you need.

“We understand that these events have deeply affected our community,” said Linda Acker, Executive Director of Southwest Counseling Service. “Our goal is to provide a supportive space where people can come together, find comfort, and begin to heal.”

Participants can be screened for more intensive services, and we are devoted to helping you meet your needs. There is no commitment or financial obligation to attend these sessions.

Southwest Counseling Service encourages anyone who has been impacted by these events to attend the community healing sessions. Whether you are directly affected or simply want to support your neighbors, your presence can make a difference.

For more information about the community healing sessions, please contact Michal Love at Southwest Counseling Service at 307-352-6680.

Together, we can heal and emerge stronger as a community. Let’s come together to support ourselves and one another. Your participation is vital to our collective recovery.

Resources:

Southwest Counseling, visit our website at swcounseling.org