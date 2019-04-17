Southwest District Senior Student Athlete of the Year Recipients Announced

ROCK SPRINGS — Athletic Directors and High School Head Coaches met in Rock Springs on Tuesday April 16 for the annual Southwest District Senior Student Athlete of the Year selection meeting. Each year the best senior student-athletes from Southwest Wyoming are nominated for this outstanding award.

Athletes are nominated based on their athletic achievements, academic success, and leadership in their school and community.

This year’s nominations included:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Colby Rees and Lyndee Hereford from Mountain View

Carson Walker and McKinely Bradshaw from Lyman

Ryan Pfeffer and Olyvia Pacheco from Rawlins

Tristan Profaizer and Janae Ramirez from Rock Springs

Weston Wiley and Brittany Barton from Evanston

Asefa Wetzel and Olivia Muir from Star Valley

Danny Gosar and Madison Friend from Pinedale

Bentley Johnson and Janae Teichert from Cokeville

Hayden Walker from Kemmerer

LainMitchelson and Maizee Thoren from Farson-Eden

Ashley Steffen from Shoshone

Noelle Peterson from Encampment

Madison David from Wind River

Justin Seemann Big Piney

This year’s recipients of the Southwest District Senior Student Athlete awards are:

McKinley Bradshaw of Lyman (3A/4A)

Weston Wiley of Evanston (3A/4A)

Noelle Peterson of Encampment (1A/2A)

Bentley Johnson of Cokeville (1A/2A)

Award winners will be recognized at the regional track meets in May. These Recipients will also be nominated for the Milward Simpson Award.