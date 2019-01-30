Southwest Pain Management Offers Hope to Chronic Pain Sufferers

Dr. Brandon V Mack, MD and Chris Kipple, CRNA, APRN, MS

Have chronic pain? Choose wisely…

Our pain management specialists have unique and specific education and training in all aspects of pain treatments, including interventional procedures, as well as specialized knowledge in pain medication management.

Pain is Personal – Treating Pain Takes Teamwork 

Southwest Pain Management provides a multi-modal approach to treatment of individual pain concerns, including interventional procedures in a facility setting for:

  • Head and Neck Pain
  • Back Pain
  • Post-Surgical Pain
  • Fibromyalgia
  • Chronic Pain due to Terminal Illness
  • Cancer/Cancer Treatment Related Pain
  • MS Pain
  • Large and Small Joint Pain
  • Accident and Injury Pain
  • Intractable Pain Conditions

We would like to thank you for your continued support over the years, and want to take this opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to providing safe, quality healthcare to all of our friends and family in our community.

We accept most insurance plans, most Worker Compensation programs, and self-pay for those patients who don’t have health insurance.

*Patients must be at least 25 years of age to schedule a visit at our pain clinic, and must be referred to us through a healthcare provider or facility.

