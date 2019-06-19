Southwest Sage-Grouse Working Group Meets June 27

GREEN RIVER — The Southwest Sage-Grouse Working Group will meet next week to develop and set in motion local conservation plans to benefit sage-grouse and, whenever feasible, other species that use sagebrush habitats.

The meeting has been scheduled for Thursday, June 27, at the Green River office of the Wyoming Game & Fish Department, beginning at 9:00 A.M. The office is located at 351 Astle Avenue.

The Group has been meeting since September 2004 and completed a conservation plan that was approved by the Game and Fish Commission in 2007. The Group will be meeting to discuss possible sage grouse conservation projects in southwest Wyoming.

In an effort to improve sage-grouse numbers and preclude the need for listing under the Endangered Species Act these citizens have agreed to work together to identify and help implement appropriate management practices.

The working group is comprised of local citizens interested in sage-grouse conservation. Members represent agriculture, industry, conservation, sportspersons, and affected governmental agencies. There are eight such groups operating in Wyoming.

The public is invited to attend the meeting and listen to the proceedings.

The Game and Fish supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone needing auxiliary aids to attend this meeting should call (800) 843-8096 (in-state only) or 307-875-3223. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.