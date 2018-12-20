Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Continues Steady Climb in Passenger Numbers

ROCK SPRINGS — For the 22nd and 23rd consecutive months, Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport experienced significant passenger growth in October and November.

According to statistics provided by airport director Devon Brubaker, 4,550 passengers utilized the airport’s reliable air service in October followed by 4,408 in November.

That reflects a 54.66% and 29.49% increase, respectively over the same months in 2017. Through the first 11 months of the year, the airport has served 43,280 total passengers representing a year over year increase of 30.36%.

“We are so thankful for what has become a remarkable year of growth at RKS,” said Brubaker. “October and November are usually somewhat of shoulder season months – having numbers that surpassed our phenomenal summer month numbers is widely unexpected but very welcome.”

“It is an exciting time for our region as our customers have proven that there is a demand for increased air service in Southwest Wyoming.”

The continued growth that the airport has experienced is the result of the convenience that people find in traveling to and from the airport, free parking, lower airfare introduced earlier this year, and industry beating reliability.

The airport is on pace to reach 47,750 passengers for the full year of 2018, which would be the highest annual total since 2012 when the airport had six daily flights to three destinations.

Passengers are reminded to arrive 90 minutes before their flight to ensure a stress-free experience. With the fuller flights, this is more critical than ever to ensure an on-time departure with all scheduled passengers.

Travelers are invited to check out the new lowers fares at www.united.com and utilize the airport’s cost comparison tool at http://www.flyrks.com/flight-info/.

