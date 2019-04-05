Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Hiring Airport Operations Specialist

Position Summary

Come build winning relationships with customers and the traveling public as you indulge in tasks like fueling and servicing aircraft, airfield inspections, facility and airfield maintenance, responding to emergencies, participating in community and youth outreach events and helping the airport become the premier airport in the Rocky Mountain Region.

The work schedule allows ample time to enjoy beautiful Sweetwater County with friends and family. Our magnificent high desert scenery and world class fishing and hunting, are the equal of any in America. These and our unique off-road and water recreation resources at the beautiful Flaming Gorge, magnificent Killpecker Sand Dunes and throughout the gorgeous Red Desert make Sweetwater County an outdoor lovers destination.