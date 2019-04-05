Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Hiring Airport Operations Specialist

Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport is hiring an Operations Specialist.
As part of our commitment to continual improvement we are excited to announce a great career opportunity as an Airport Operations Specialist for the right adventurer.
Position Summary
Come build winning relationships with customers and the traveling public as you indulge in tasks like fueling and servicing aircraft, airfield inspections, facility and airfield maintenance, responding to emergencies, participating in community and youth outreach events and helping the airport become the premier airport in the Rocky Mountain Region.
The work schedule allows ample time to enjoy beautiful Sweetwater County with friends and family. Our magnificent high desert scenery and world class fishing and hunting, are the equal of any in America. These and our unique off-road and water recreation resources at the beautiful Flaming Gorge, magnificent Killpecker Sand Dunes and throughout the gorgeous Red Desert make Sweetwater County an outdoor lovers destination.
Job Requirements
Required:
- High School Diploma or Equivalent and Four (4) years of verifiable and relevant work experience
- Ability to pass a rigorous pre-employment background check and physical fitness test
- Valid Driver’s License with no record of suspension or DUI infractions in the last 10-years
Preferred:
- College Degree (Associates or Bachelors) in relevant field
- One (1) year of Facility/Grounds Maintenance, Airport/FBO Operations or First Responder Experience
Compensation
- Pay Range: $31,200 – $62,504 on an aggressive step & grade system.
- Excellent benefits package including 100% employer paid Wyoming Retirement Contribution (17.62% of pay) and 100% employer paid health insurance premiums.
To Apply
Interested candidates must submit a professional cover letter and resume by April 19, 2019.
A full job description and application can be found here: Airport Operations Specialist Job Description
