Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Sees Strong Growth After New Terminal Opening

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport is experiencing significant growth following the completion of its new terminal earlier this year, with increases in passenger traffic and fuel sales.

Since the new terminal opened, the airport has seen a 32.8% increase in passenger numbers in 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. The growth marks the 27th consecutive month of year-over-year increases in passenger traffic.

Fuel sales have also been a bright spot. The airport set a new record for jet fuel sales in 2025, with a 35% increase in gallons sold compared to the previous year. This surpasses the previous high set in 2019 by 5.8%.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

In addition to the increase in fuel sales and passenger growth, the airport also reported a 29.6% increase in total revenue from its operations, continuing a pattern of solid financial performance.

Everything is going gangbusters for us right now Airport Director Devon Brubaker

Brubaker attributes some of the increase to the new terminal, but noted that the growth trend began even before the facility’s opening.

Despite the strong growth, Brubaker emphasized that the airport’s development is still ongoing. The new terminal is still being adjusted to improve passenger flow and maximize efficiency. Small adjustments are being made, such as optimizing the layout of furniture and addressing any unexpected issues that arise with the new building.

“There’s always going to be things we learn along the way, whether it’s how passengers are using the building or figuring out ways to make everything more efficient,” Brubaker said. “We’re constantly working to improve.”

Brubaker also shared that while he’s pleased with the early results, there are plans to further enhance the airport’s facilities in the coming months. He hinted at additional features being added to the terminal, but declined to offer specifics, noting that some updates would be unveiled over the next year.