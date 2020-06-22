Southwest Wyoming Sees Increase in COVID-19 Positive Cases over Weekend

CHEYENNE — Over the weekend, Wyoming saw another increase in the amount of COVID-19 Coronavirus positive cases. Of the 47 new cases, 17 were in Uinta County and eight were in Sweetwater County.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health’s June 22 report, Wyoming currently has 974 COVID-19 positive cases with 729 recoveries, 256 probable cases with 202 recoveries and 20 deaths.

Since Friday, the number of COVID-19 positive cases increase by 47, while the number of positive cases recoveries increased by 36, the number of probable cases increased by 10, while the number of probable case recoveries increased by six, and the number of deaths remained the same at 20.

So far, Wyoming has completed 37,708 tests. Of those tests, 3 percent were positive, while 97 percent were negative.

Uinta County continues to see an increase in the amount of positive cases. The county had 17 new cases over the weekend for a total of 120 positive cases. According the a Facebook post from Uinta County Public Health, all but one of the new cases were from the Evanston area.

The WDH is reporting Uinta also saw an increase in the amount of probable patients, which went from 25 on Friday to 28 on Monday.

UCPH has also reported that three of their COVID-19 positive patients have been hospitalized. Of the three who were hospitalized, two remain hospitalized, and in intensive care.

UCPH stated, “Some new cases are close contacts of previous positive cases who have developed symptoms and been tested. Many have no direct link to a positive case.”

Sweetwater County

Sweetwater County also saw an increase in its number of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases. Since Friday, the county has seen an additional eight cases, according to the WDH. Friday’s WDH report showed the county had 40 positive cases and eight probable. Today, the county has 48 and eight probable cases.

Since June 15, the county has seen an increase of 16 positive cases, while probable cases have remained the same.