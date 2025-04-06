Sparking Curiosity with STEM Education

GREEN RIVER — Harrison Elementary School’s STEM teacher, Julie Burgess, organized an event for the students called Magnetic Minds, Electric Ideas and Materials Science that allowed them to explore innovative science concepts with hands on activities.

March 29, Magnetic Minds, Electric Ideas and Materials Science debuted with interactive experiences involving creating paper circuits, constructing foam algae models, and building magnetic accelerators. The event was sponsored by Melinda Creager who works as a chemical engineer with WE Soda. Creager also gave her time to engage with the students and helped guide the activities during the event.

“It was incredible to see our students so excited and engaged in STEM activities. This is exactly the kind of event that sparks curiosity and fosters a love for learning in STEM fields,” Burgess shared.