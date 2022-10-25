Sparks Fly Over Senate Letter Sent to Western’s President

GREEN RIVER — Western Wyoming Community College Board members spent 35-40 minutes in sharp exchanges with a pair of Western Senate representatives and other speakers regarding a letter from The Senate sent to Western President Kim Dale in which all Western employees were cc’d on.

The exchange took place at the trustees’ October meeting in Green River. Senate President Alex Schumacher and Senate Vice President Haley Rawlings provided the Board with a review of the letter and the concerns which it expressed, among them, that college employees are typically paid 10 percent below market rate, and the lack of any cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in employee contracts and Western’s allegedly slow response to adjust wages for the recent high inflation of the past couple of years.

The Senate letter included “suggestions” among other things, implementation of a 2 percent raise for all Western employees, reinstatement of benefits lost over the past two years, and implementation of a 4.25 percent COLA as of August 1, 2022.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Senate letter also requests a pledge from “the cabinet” that there be no retaliation, disciplining, demotions, firings or other adverse action toward a college professional, faculty member or staff person who “makes a serious comment or suggestion regarding any of the issues or recommendations outlined …or is critical of the administration’s or the Board of Trustees’ efforts.”

Prior to these “suggestions,” the Senate letter had stated in part, “Due to the high level of discontent, we are concerned that employee frustrations could spill over during the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) site visit and could impact the renewal of the institution’s accreditation…This is not to say that the Senate or other employees would seek to sabotage the process…” Later, the letter goes on to state, “If these first steps are adopted (especially before the HLC site visit), the Senate is confident that the level of discontent will diminish immediately thereby lowering the risk of any HLC spillover.”

Prior to the meeting, Dale had issued a brief, two paragraph response letter acknowledging receipt of the Senate correspondence and saying that the Senate’s email and letter had been forwarded to the proper personnel dealing with the HLC and college accreditation.

As Board members reacted at the meeting with serious objections to the Senate letter’s comments and tone, Rawlings hastened to assure the Board and Dale that there had been no hostile intent. The letter “was not meant to be adversarial” Rawlings said, adding that if the letter had inferred any kind of threat she “was not aware of it.” Rawlings said, more than once, “We don’t want to be a negative force. The letter was not intended to be adversarial or negative.”

Board members strongly begged to differ. Board President Dr. Veronica Donaldson called the letter, more than once, “disrespectful and negative”. Board member George Eckman reiterated some of the fiscal facts of life that Western is facing, including the recent layoffs at the college, which have adversely impacted the Board’s ability to grant salary increases and benefits.

Board member Regina Clark had some of the strongest reaction words regarding the Senate letter. “I take offense,” Clark declared, later adding that the letter was “not being collaborative.”

“Positive attitude fosters more positive attitude,” Donaldson added. She invited the Western Senate to propose achievable solutions to the problems about which they were concerned.

Following the strong differences of opinion, the Board took no action on the Senate’s requests and gave no indication on whether or not they planned to. See the document below for the entire letter.