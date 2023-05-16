Spartans Conquer Lander Mother’s Day Baseball Tournament

LANDER — The 307 Spartans baseball team put on an impressive performance at the Lander Mother’s Day Tournament this past weekend. Outstanding pitching and offensive play were the force behind the Spartans dominating performance on the field which allowed them to clinch the championship.

In the first game against the Gillette Hitmen on Saturday morning, and the Spartans won 17-0. Aiden Walker and Chase Hubert played exceptionally well, each recording two hits and three RBI’s. Shaun Stone threw the first three innings, and Kaden Pluid pitched the final inning, with the two combining for a no-hitter.

In game two against the Cheyenne Coyotes on Saturday evening, the Spartans continued their winning streak, triumphing 6-0. Ethan O’Brien was the standout player, pitching six scoreless innings with five strikeouts and only one walk. Aiden Walker and Brayden Biondich each scored two RBI’s.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Due to heavy rainfall, the tournament was moved to Riverton on Sunday morning. The Spartans faced the Glenrock Rams, winning 17-5. Kaden Pluid was the star player, recording three hits and five RBI’s. Kyle Cahill had three hits with two RBI’s, and Chase Shelley with two hits and three RBI’s. Chase Shelley started as the pitcher and struck out five batters over two innings, while Ethan Sholey and Chase Hubert combined for the third inning.

The championship game against the Lander Lobos was a nail-biting affair. Both teams put up an impressive display of pitching, with the Spartans coming out on top with a score of 1-0. Owen Patterson’s hit drove in the only run of the game, and he pitched a complete game one-hitter, striking out 15 batters and walking four throughout seven innings.